Sei Investments Co. Invests $2.69 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 158,997 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 462.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $69.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 643,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,482,255.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,520 shares of company stock worth $6,958,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

