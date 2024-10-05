Bank of Montreal Can Has $2 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 224.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 174.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.