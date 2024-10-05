Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,867 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $260.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $273.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

