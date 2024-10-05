Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $10.46 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

