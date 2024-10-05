Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 94.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 466,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,277,043.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,366.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,277,043.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $903,011 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

