Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nuvalent by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $159,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,245.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $219,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,559. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,245.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,629 shares of company stock worth $10,494,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $104.93 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

