Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.49 Million Position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 118.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Performance

PFRL stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $51.51.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

