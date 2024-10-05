Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.87% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

