Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 229.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.31.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.2 %

BYD stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

