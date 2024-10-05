Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 900,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,627,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 201,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,683,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.