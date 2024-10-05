Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 96.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 12.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Up 0.2 %

KFRC stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.