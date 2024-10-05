Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.99. 877,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.19. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

