Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,123,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,516,672. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.