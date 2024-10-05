Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 25 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,272. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $426.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.