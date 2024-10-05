Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

