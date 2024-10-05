Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 15,385 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $42.95 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. XPEL had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

