Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 87,992 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 321.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.