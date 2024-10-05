Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 581.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

URNM stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.