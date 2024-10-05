29,063 Shares in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

