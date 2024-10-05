Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,996 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ICLN stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.