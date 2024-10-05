Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCRB. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,596,000 after acquiring an additional 96,097 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS HCRB opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

