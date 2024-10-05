ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,007 shares of company stock worth $1,642,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ANIP stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.