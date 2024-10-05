Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,901.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at $137,901.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $632,079.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $703,516.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.66 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

