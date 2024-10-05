Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,469 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,226,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Service Co. International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $81.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

