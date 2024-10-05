Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE STM opened at $28.45 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

