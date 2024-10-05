Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after buying an additional 1,137,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after buying an additional 144,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

