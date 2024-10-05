ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,096 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,469 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

