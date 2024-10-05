ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,879 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 78.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 666,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 293,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after acquiring an additional 283,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,309,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after purchasing an additional 198,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 1,098.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 174,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vector Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

