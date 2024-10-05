ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 298.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth $3,429,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth $7,354,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,898.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $986,423. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

RxSight Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

