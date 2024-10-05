UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 843.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 337.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.