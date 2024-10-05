ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,822 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Raymond James began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HLX opened at $11.17 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.