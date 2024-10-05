ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,674 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,625,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.38 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

