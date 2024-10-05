Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 11.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

