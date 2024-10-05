Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,423,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 999,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,786. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.