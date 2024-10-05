ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 160.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Merus Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

