Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.