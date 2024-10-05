ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

