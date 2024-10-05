Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,323,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,579 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.72. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.