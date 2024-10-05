ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.