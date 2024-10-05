Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cohu by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 529.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $1,786,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -493.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

