Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. GSI Technology makes up 1.3% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of GSI Technology worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 82.4% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 42.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

GSI Technology Price Performance

GSIT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 639,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,287. The company has a market cap of $96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 66.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

