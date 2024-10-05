Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,946 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

