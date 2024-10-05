Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Apyx Medical worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of APYX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

