Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after buying an additional 1,115,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after buying an additional 485,811 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. 4,905,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

