Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,941 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $385.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.