Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 8.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PTC by 1,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,081,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PTC by 66.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 310,092 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $56,076,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $179.60. 364,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

