Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 825 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPYX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 981,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,065. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

