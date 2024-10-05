Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,759 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the period. 3D Systems makes up about 3.2% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of 3D Systems worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 403,175 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $382.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.