Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 13th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:AI opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.20.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0597015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

