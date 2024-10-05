AZZ Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

